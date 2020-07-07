All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15921 N 21ST Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15921 N 21ST Lane
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

15921 N 21ST Lane

15921 North 21st Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15921 North 21st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Nestled in Northgate is a stunning 3 bedroom! Step inside and you are greeted with an open space living room with tile flooring, soothing color tones, and natural lighting. Separate dining space, half bath and laundry room with folding table and storage space. The kitchen includes ample prep space, an oversize island/breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, built-in desk and stainless steel appliance! Escape upstairs to the spacious mater with walk-in closet and full en suite. Enjoy time in your private back patio or at the children's playground or a walk in the green belt. Don't delay, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15921 N 21ST Lane have any available units?
15921 N 21ST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15921 N 21ST Lane have?
Some of 15921 N 21ST Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15921 N 21ST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15921 N 21ST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15921 N 21ST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15921 N 21ST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15921 N 21ST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15921 N 21ST Lane offers parking.
Does 15921 N 21ST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15921 N 21ST Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15921 N 21ST Lane have a pool?
No, 15921 N 21ST Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15921 N 21ST Lane have accessible units?
No, 15921 N 21ST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15921 N 21ST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15921 N 21ST Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College