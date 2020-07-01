All apartments in Phoenix
15856 S 8TH Street
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:28 AM

15856 S 8TH Street

15856 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15856 South 8th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Premium Ahwatukee Foothills corner lot located in the Kyrene school district! Entire downstairs features beautiful 18' diagonal tiles w/ 6'marble diamond inlays. Eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops, an island, and a generously sized walk-in pantry. Home also has afull bathroom located on the lower level, large upstairs bonus room as well as a 3 car garage! Relax and enjoy life in the back yard with a play pool, outdoor fireplace and a well shaded patio, all made better by the fact that pool maintenance and landscaping is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15856 S 8TH Street have any available units?
15856 S 8TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15856 S 8TH Street have?
Some of 15856 S 8TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15856 S 8TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15856 S 8TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15856 S 8TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 15856 S 8TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15856 S 8TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 15856 S 8TH Street offers parking.
Does 15856 S 8TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15856 S 8TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15856 S 8TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 15856 S 8TH Street has a pool.
Does 15856 S 8TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15856 S 8TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15856 S 8TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15856 S 8TH Street has units with dishwashers.

