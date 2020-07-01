15856 S 8TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Premium Ahwatukee Foothills corner lot located in the Kyrene school district! Entire downstairs features beautiful 18' diagonal tiles w/ 6'marble diamond inlays. Eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops, an island, and a generously sized walk-in pantry. Home also has afull bathroom located on the lower level, large upstairs bonus room as well as a 3 car garage! Relax and enjoy life in the back yard with a play pool, outdoor fireplace and a well shaded patio, all made better by the fact that pool maintenance and landscaping is included!