Phoenix, AZ
15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112

15825 North 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15825 North 25th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Upgraded 2 Bd 1 Ba unit - Ready for immediate move in! Sec 8 Welcome. CALL Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: KAY ACRES

This excellent courtyard home has new paint and new carpet!
Upgraded windows and new AC for maximum coolness.
Nice yard and court yard. Move in Ready!

Cross Streets: Greenway Pkwy & N 25th St Directions: Property is on the SWC of 25th St and Greenway Parkway. adjacent to Walgreen's I blk E of Cave Creek.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4311855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 have any available units?
15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 have?
Some of 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 currently offering any rent specials?
15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 pet-friendly?
No, 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 offer parking?
No, 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 does not offer parking.
Does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 have a pool?
No, 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 does not have a pool.
Does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 have accessible units?
No, 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112 does not have units with dishwashers.

