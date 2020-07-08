15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 21245090- Location 112

Amenities
Upgraded 2 Bd 1 Ba unit - Ready for immediate move in! Sec 8 Welcome. CALL Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: KAY ACRES
This excellent courtyard home has new paint and new carpet!
Upgraded windows and new AC for maximum coolness.
Nice yard and court yard. Move in Ready!
Cross Streets: Greenway Pkwy & N 25th St Directions: Property is on the SWC of 25th St and Greenway Parkway. adjacent to Walgreen's I blk E of Cave Creek.
Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
No Pets Allowed
