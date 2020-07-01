All apartments in Phoenix
15823 N 17TH Way

15823 North 17th Way · No Longer Available
Location

15823 North 17th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage single level, 2691 Square feet home. NO Carpeting.East West Exposure. Hillside Lot with Mountain Views. No HOA. Private Pool,(Pool Service Included) RV Gate, side slab concrete parking. Mountain Preserve proximity. House features Great Entry, large family room, Large Master Bathroom with separate entry to backyard. Master Bath has separate tub and shower, Large walk in closet. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens to family/great room with fireplace.There are no properties behind and you can see fantastic views of McDowell Mountains to the East. Recently installed brand new Super Energy Efficient AC and Heat Pump system..Projected to be up to 50% more efficient and contributes to big monthly savings in hot summers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15823 N 17TH Way have any available units?
15823 N 17TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15823 N 17TH Way have?
Some of 15823 N 17TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15823 N 17TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
15823 N 17TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15823 N 17TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 15823 N 17TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15823 N 17TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 15823 N 17TH Way offers parking.
Does 15823 N 17TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15823 N 17TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15823 N 17TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 15823 N 17TH Way has a pool.
Does 15823 N 17TH Way have accessible units?
No, 15823 N 17TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15823 N 17TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15823 N 17TH Way has units with dishwashers.

