15823 N 17TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage single level, 2691 Square feet home. NO Carpeting.East West Exposure. Hillside Lot with Mountain Views. No HOA. Private Pool,(Pool Service Included) RV Gate, side slab concrete parking. Mountain Preserve proximity. House features Great Entry, large family room, Large Master Bathroom with separate entry to backyard. Master Bath has separate tub and shower, Large walk in closet. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens to family/great room with fireplace.There are no properties behind and you can see fantastic views of McDowell Mountains to the East. Recently installed brand new Super Energy Efficient AC and Heat Pump system..Projected to be up to 50% more efficient and contributes to big monthly savings in hot summers.