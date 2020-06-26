15811 N 11th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

This beautiful home in the coveted North Slope subdivision of Lookout Mountain will impress you the minute you step inside with its elegant vaulted ceilings, stunning natural light, and large lot. Outstanding floor plan with spacious master suite complimented with sitting area, wood burning fireplace, two large walk-in closets, double sinks, separate shower, and whirlpool tub. Gorgeous updated kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets. The kitchen opens up to a warm and inviting family room with vaulted ceilings, custom built-in cherry wood book shelves/media unit and fireplace. Spectacular backyard oasis, with large covered patio and above ground spa, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with friends and family.