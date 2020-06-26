All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15811 N 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15811 N 11th Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

15811 N 11th Street

15811 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15811 North 11th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This beautiful home in the coveted North Slope subdivision of Lookout Mountain will impress you the minute you step inside with its elegant vaulted ceilings, stunning natural light, and large lot. Outstanding floor plan with spacious master suite complimented with sitting area, wood burning fireplace, two large walk-in closets, double sinks, separate shower, and whirlpool tub. Gorgeous updated kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets. The kitchen opens up to a warm and inviting family room with vaulted ceilings, custom built-in cherry wood book shelves/media unit and fireplace. Spectacular backyard oasis, with large covered patio and above ground spa, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15811 N 11th Street have any available units?
15811 N 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15811 N 11th Street have?
Some of 15811 N 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15811 N 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15811 N 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15811 N 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15811 N 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15811 N 11th Street offer parking?
No, 15811 N 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 15811 N 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15811 N 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15811 N 11th Street have a pool?
Yes, 15811 N 11th Street has a pool.
Does 15811 N 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 15811 N 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15811 N 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15811 N 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College