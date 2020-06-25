1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002

Amenities

4 Bed 2.5 Bath Camelback / 19th Ave Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: PHOENIX TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUM,



Don't let this great property get away! Come check out this rare 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse condo with its spacious open floor plan. Clean and move in ready with nice neutral decor and newer floor coverings throughout - easy to maintain tile on main floor and carpet upstairs. Lots of storage space inside and out with a storage shed out back off the 2 covered parking stalls. Easy access to unit from rear parking through the Arizona Room. Unit features security doors on all outside entrances and roller security & sun shields on front window. Enjoy the community pool, clubhouse and easy access to public transportation.



Cross Streets: Camelback / 19th Ave Directions: E on Camelback, S on 17th Ave, E on Campbell to property in fenced area.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4801908)