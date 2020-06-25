All apartments in Phoenix
1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002

1570 West Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1570 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

parking
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
4 Bed 2.5 Bath Camelback / 19th Ave Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: PHOENIX TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUM,

Don't let this great property get away! Come check out this rare 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse condo with its spacious open floor plan. Clean and move in ready with nice neutral decor and newer floor coverings throughout - easy to maintain tile on main floor and carpet upstairs. Lots of storage space inside and out with a storage shed out back off the 2 covered parking stalls. Easy access to unit from rear parking through the Arizona Room. Unit features security doors on all outside entrances and roller security & sun shields on front window. Enjoy the community pool, clubhouse and easy access to public transportation.

Cross Streets: Camelback / 19th Ave Directions: E on Camelback, S on 17th Ave, E on Campbell to property in fenced area.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4801908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 have any available units?
1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 have?
Some of 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002's amenities include parking, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 currently offering any rent specials?
1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 pet-friendly?
No, 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 offer parking?
Yes, 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 offers parking.
Does 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 have a pool?
Yes, 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 has a pool.
Does 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 have accessible units?
No, 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1570 W Campbell Ave 21244232 - Location 002 does not have units with dishwashers.
