15638 N. 54th St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH POOL + DETACHED GARAGE + RV PARKING W/ FULL HOOKUPS! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in an unbeatable location near Horizon High School, Rancho Solano Preparatory, Desert Horizon park and just a short drive to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Airpark and The Promenade. Located on an oversized corner lot with a sparkling pool, detached garage and RV parking with full RV hookups! Light and bright with lots of upgrades including 20" tile and wood laminate flooring (no carpet!), two-tone paint, dual pane windows and plantation shutters. Huge kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite counters, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bathroom and 2 master closets. Backyard features refreshing play pool and covered ramada with low maintenance landscaping in front & back yards.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2450 + tax

Security Deposit - $2450

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $100

Pet Fee - $250



Call to set up a private viewing!



SHAARON ELISHA

480-246-9383

E & G Real Estate Services

shaaron@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE4967027)