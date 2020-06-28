15638 N. 54th St.

Amenities
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH POOL + DETACHED GARAGE + RV PARKING W/ FULL HOOKUPS! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in an unbeatable location near Horizon High School, Rancho Solano Preparatory, Desert Horizon park and just a short drive to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Airpark and The Promenade. Located on an oversized corner lot with a sparkling pool, detached garage and RV parking with full RV hookups! Light and bright with lots of upgrades including 20" tile and wood laminate flooring (no carpet!), two-tone paint, dual pane windows and plantation shutters. Huge kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite counters, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bathroom and 2 master closets. Backyard features refreshing play pool and covered ramada with low maintenance landscaping in front & back yards.
Rent - $2450 + tax
Security Deposit - $2450
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250
SHAARON ELISHA
480-246-9383
E & G Real Estate Services
shaaron@eandgrealestate.com
(RLNE4967027)