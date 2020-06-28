All apartments in Phoenix
15638 N. 54th St.
15638 N. 54th St.

15638 North 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15638 North 54th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH POOL + DETACHED GARAGE + RV PARKING W/ FULL HOOKUPS! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in an unbeatable location near Horizon High School, Rancho Solano Preparatory, Desert Horizon park and just a short drive to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Airpark and The Promenade. Located on an oversized corner lot with a sparkling pool, detached garage and RV parking with full RV hookups! Light and bright with lots of upgrades including 20" tile and wood laminate flooring (no carpet!), two-tone paint, dual pane windows and plantation shutters. Huge kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite counters, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bathroom and 2 master closets. Backyard features refreshing play pool and covered ramada with low maintenance landscaping in front & back yards.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2450 + tax
Security Deposit - $2450
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250

Call to set up a private viewing!

SHAARON ELISHA
480-246-9383
E & G Real Estate Services
shaaron@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE4967027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15638 N. 54th St. have any available units?
15638 N. 54th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15638 N. 54th St. have?
Some of 15638 N. 54th St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15638 N. 54th St. currently offering any rent specials?
15638 N. 54th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15638 N. 54th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15638 N. 54th St. is pet friendly.
Does 15638 N. 54th St. offer parking?
Yes, 15638 N. 54th St. offers parking.
Does 15638 N. 54th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15638 N. 54th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15638 N. 54th St. have a pool?
Yes, 15638 N. 54th St. has a pool.
Does 15638 N. 54th St. have accessible units?
No, 15638 N. 54th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15638 N. 54th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15638 N. 54th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
