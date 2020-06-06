15626 N 63RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Jump on this quick! Beautifully updated home in the heart of the highly sought out desirable Kierland/Scottsdale Quarter area. Home features grass front and backyard, screened in back porch, tile and laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and cozy living room fireplace! Additional highlights include but not limited to spacious open floor plan, Master bedroom with full master bathroom complete with double sink vanity. This home is near plenty of shops, restaurants, golf courses, parks, etc! Live where you play!