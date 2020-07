Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

ONE PERSON MUST BE 55+; NO ONE UNDER 18 CAN LIVE HERE. Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath home that is nestled in the peaceful ADULT community of Northtown. Spacious living room and kitchen. Large bedrooms with 2 private bathrooms. Covered back patio is a great place to end your busy day. Community recreation center and community pool to enjoy.