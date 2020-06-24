15434 N Hana Maui Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Fully remodeled unit in Quail Hill at Moon Valley. Close to mountain trails, outdoor activities, and fantastic mountain views. Kitchen features white cabinets, gorgeous quartz counters, stainless appliances, and plenty of storage. Open floor plan with new wood grain lvt flooring and custom two toned paint throughout. The HOA meticulously maintains the exterior and community amenities including community pool with a heated spa. Unit is near the best of entertainment, shopping, & everything that Moon Valley has to offer. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if needed)