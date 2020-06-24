All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15434 N Hana Maui Drive

15434 North Hana Maui Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15434 North Hana Maui Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Fully remodeled unit in Quail Hill at Moon Valley. Close to mountain trails, outdoor activities, and fantastic mountain views. Kitchen features white cabinets, gorgeous quartz counters, stainless appliances, and plenty of storage. Open floor plan with new wood grain lvt flooring and custom two toned paint throughout. The HOA meticulously maintains the exterior and community amenities including community pool with a heated spa. Unit is near the best of entertainment, shopping, & everything that Moon Valley has to offer. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if needed)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15434 N Hana Maui Drive have any available units?
15434 N Hana Maui Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15434 N Hana Maui Drive have?
Some of 15434 N Hana Maui Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15434 N Hana Maui Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15434 N Hana Maui Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15434 N Hana Maui Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15434 N Hana Maui Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15434 N Hana Maui Drive offer parking?
No, 15434 N Hana Maui Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15434 N Hana Maui Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15434 N Hana Maui Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15434 N Hana Maui Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15434 N Hana Maui Drive has a pool.
Does 15434 N Hana Maui Drive have accessible units?
No, 15434 N Hana Maui Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15434 N Hana Maui Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15434 N Hana Maui Drive has units with dishwashers.
