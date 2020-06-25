15431 N 1ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2Bed/1Bath Single Level Home has Just been Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Extra Large Kitchen Sink. Recently Updated with Neutral Paint, Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Carpet(Master Bedroom only) & Window Covers Throughout * Very Open & Spacious with a Private Patio overlooking the Community Pool & Spa * 1 Car Carport * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from Fabulous Restaurants & Shopping * Water, Sewer & Trash Collection Included in the Monthly Lease Payment!!! (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)