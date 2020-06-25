All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15431 N 1ST Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15431 N 1ST Street
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

15431 N 1ST Street

15431 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15431 North 1st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2Bed/1Bath Single Level Home has Just been Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Extra Large Kitchen Sink. Recently Updated with Neutral Paint, Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Carpet(Master Bedroom only) & Window Covers Throughout * Very Open & Spacious with a Private Patio overlooking the Community Pool & Spa * 1 Car Carport * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from Fabulous Restaurants & Shopping * Water, Sewer & Trash Collection Included in the Monthly Lease Payment!!! (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15431 N 1ST Street have any available units?
15431 N 1ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15431 N 1ST Street have?
Some of 15431 N 1ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15431 N 1ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
15431 N 1ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15431 N 1ST Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15431 N 1ST Street is pet friendly.
Does 15431 N 1ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 15431 N 1ST Street offers parking.
Does 15431 N 1ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15431 N 1ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15431 N 1ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 15431 N 1ST Street has a pool.
Does 15431 N 1ST Street have accessible units?
No, 15431 N 1ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15431 N 1ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15431 N 1ST Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College