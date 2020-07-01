15402 N 28TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 2 bd/2bth freshly painted downstairs unit. Spacious open tile floor plan with fireplace and french doors to the patio. Kitchen with breakfast bar and oak cabinets with plenty of storage space. Includes fridge, microwave and dishwasher. Bedrooms are carpeted and include ceiling fans. Large oversized patio with storage. Wash/dryer included. Water, sewer and trash are included. Assigned covered parking. Paradise Valley school district close to shopping, restaurants, and Loop 51 access.