Phoenix, AZ
15402 N 28TH Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:37 PM

15402 N 28TH Street

15402 North 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15402 North 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 bd/2bth freshly painted downstairs unit. Spacious open tile floor plan with fireplace and french doors to the patio. Kitchen with breakfast bar and oak cabinets with plenty of storage space. Includes fridge, microwave and dishwasher. Bedrooms are carpeted and include ceiling fans. Large oversized patio with storage. Wash/dryer included. Water, sewer and trash are included. Assigned covered parking. Paradise Valley school district close to shopping, restaurants, and Loop 51 access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15402 N 28TH Street have any available units?
15402 N 28TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15402 N 28TH Street have?
Some of 15402 N 28TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15402 N 28TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15402 N 28TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15402 N 28TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 15402 N 28TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15402 N 28TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 15402 N 28TH Street offers parking.
Does 15402 N 28TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15402 N 28TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15402 N 28TH Street have a pool?
No, 15402 N 28TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 15402 N 28TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15402 N 28TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15402 N 28TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15402 N 28TH Street has units with dishwashers.

