1535 W Virginia Ave

Furnished Rental in Historic Del Norte Subdivision



Vintage and classic this well decorated and remodeled home in the Del Norte Historic District. "Furnished Rental" This property is located in a great area just minutes to downtown, light rail, freeway, airport, and shopping. Property faces 18th hole of Encanto Golf course. This home features two properties on one site. Main home is 2 bedroom 1 bath 1600 sq. ft in size. Detached fully equipped Guest home with 1 bedroom 1 bath ,living area, full kitchen and approximately 800 sq. ft in size. Outdoor oasis with a recently remodeled pebble tec pool and loads of room for entertainment or relaxation. Please call Shelly Berry at 602-622-6312 for rental rates.

