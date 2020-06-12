All apartments in Phoenix
1535 W Virginia Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1535 W Virginia Ave

1535 West Virginia Avenue · (602) 622-6312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1535 West Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Del Norte Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Furnished Rental in Historic Del Norte Subdivision - Property Id: 129389

Vintage and classic this well decorated and remodeled home in the Del Norte Historic District. "Furnished Rental" This property is located in a great area just minutes to downtown, light rail, freeway, airport, and shopping. Property faces 18th hole of Encanto Golf course. This home features two properties on one site. Main home is 2 bedroom 1 bath 1600 sq. ft in size. Detached fully equipped Guest home with 1 bedroom 1 bath ,living area, full kitchen and approximately 800 sq. ft in size. Outdoor oasis with a recently remodeled pebble tec pool and loads of room for entertainment or relaxation. Please call Shelly Berry at 602-622-6312 for rental rates.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129389
Property Id 129389

(RLNE5832733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 W Virginia Ave have any available units?
1535 W Virginia Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 W Virginia Ave have?
Some of 1535 W Virginia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 W Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1535 W Virginia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 W Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 W Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1535 W Virginia Ave offer parking?
No, 1535 W Virginia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1535 W Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 W Virginia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 W Virginia Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1535 W Virginia Ave has a pool.
Does 1535 W Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1535 W Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 W Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 W Virginia Ave has units with dishwashers.
