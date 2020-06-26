1526 W Wilshire Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/955325?source=marketing



A TRULY EXCEPTIONAL HISTORIC HOME. NO HOA!!! 1940's Central Phoenix Home with Beautiful Additions! A New Master Bedroom, Bathroom and Back Porch. Home features the Original Wood Flooring and Brand New windows throughout. Cozy up to the warm & pleasant Flat Gas Fireplace in the Living room. Enjoy the Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and an Amazing Antique Gas Stove. Stunning Master Bathroom with Beautiful Tile, Dual Sinks, Walk In closet, and a Garden Tub under an Incredible Stain Glass Window. Private backyard with mature landscaping. This home is all about the urban lifestyle in historic Del Norte Place. Home is across the street from Encanto Park, walking distance to restaurants, and close to bus and light rail stops. Landscaping included in the Rent. Small Pets Negotiable,Owner Approved. Available Now.

Rent for $2595 plus Tax. Call Crissy K for showings, 602-550-5058 and Email for more info. Crissy@flraz.com