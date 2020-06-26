All apartments in Phoenix
1526 W Wilshire Dr
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

1526 W Wilshire Dr

1526 West Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1526 West Wilshire Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Del Norte Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/955325?source=marketing

A TRULY EXCEPTIONAL HISTORIC HOME. NO HOA!!! 1940's Central Phoenix Home with Beautiful Additions! A New Master Bedroom, Bathroom and Back Porch. Home features the Original Wood Flooring and Brand New windows throughout. Cozy up to the warm & pleasant Flat Gas Fireplace in the Living room. Enjoy the Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and an Amazing Antique Gas Stove. Stunning Master Bathroom with Beautiful Tile, Dual Sinks, Walk In closet, and a Garden Tub under an Incredible Stain Glass Window. Private backyard with mature landscaping. This home is all about the urban lifestyle in historic Del Norte Place. Home is across the street from Encanto Park, walking distance to restaurants, and close to bus and light rail stops. Landscaping included in the Rent. Small Pets Negotiable,Owner Approved. Available Now.
Rent for $2595 plus Tax. Call Crissy K for showings, 602-550-5058 and Email for more info. Crissy@flraz.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 W Wilshire Dr have any available units?
1526 W Wilshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 W Wilshire Dr have?
Some of 1526 W Wilshire Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 W Wilshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1526 W Wilshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 W Wilshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 W Wilshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1526 W Wilshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1526 W Wilshire Dr offers parking.
Does 1526 W Wilshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 W Wilshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 W Wilshire Dr have a pool?
No, 1526 W Wilshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1526 W Wilshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 1526 W Wilshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 W Wilshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 W Wilshire Dr has units with dishwashers.
