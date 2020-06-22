All apartments in Phoenix
1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive

1525 East Las Palmaritas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1525 East Las Palmaritas Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home with magnificent mountain views. Neutral paint, blinds and ceiling fans throughout the house. Kitchen boasts upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and stunning cabinetry. Formal dining. Sunken living room is a great space to entertain. Closet in Bedroom 1 has built-in custom shelving and doors. Spacious master bedroom has double closets. Both master and hall bath have floor to ceiling tile, upgraded vanities and fixtures. Sliding doors from the master bedroom lead to the extended patio and sparkling pool. Private Backyard has a cabana to lounge in and an outdoor shower! Large storage room and plenty of cabinets in garage for extra storage. If hiking and biking are your cup of tea then this is the home for you! Minutes to hiking trails and I-51! Just a f Just a freeway ride to the airport and heart of the city! Ethan Allen dining table & chairs and Pottery Barn hutch/bar are available if needed.Pool service and once a month Landscaping is provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive have any available units?
1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive have?
Some of 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive does offer parking.
Does 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive has a pool.
Does 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive has units with dishwashers.
