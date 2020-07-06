All apartments in Phoenix
1514 E Gary Way

1514 East Gary Way · No Longer Available
Location

1514 East Gary Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Highland Vista Estates - This gorgeous home will be ready to rent on Oct. 1. Upon first glance, you will notice exterior stone accents and a 3-car garage. Inside you will find a completely tiled open floor-plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large living-room, dining area, and bonus family room. The kitchen has professionally installed granite tile, eat-in breakfast area for the whole family, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. There are many upgrades that please the eye. Enjoy a backyard ready for a barbecue and patio set and side RV parking.
Please Contact: Kelly Harrell 480-392-3036 or Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.com

(RLNE3911538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 E Gary Way have any available units?
1514 E Gary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 E Gary Way have?
Some of 1514 E Gary Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 E Gary Way currently offering any rent specials?
1514 E Gary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 E Gary Way pet-friendly?
No, 1514 E Gary Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1514 E Gary Way offer parking?
Yes, 1514 E Gary Way offers parking.
Does 1514 E Gary Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 E Gary Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 E Gary Way have a pool?
No, 1514 E Gary Way does not have a pool.
Does 1514 E Gary Way have accessible units?
No, 1514 E Gary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 E Gary Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 E Gary Way does not have units with dishwashers.

