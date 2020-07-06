1514 E Gary Way

Amenities

Highland Vista Estates - This gorgeous home will be ready to rent on Oct. 1. Upon first glance, you will notice exterior stone accents and a 3-car garage. Inside you will find a completely tiled open floor-plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large living-room, dining area, and bonus family room. The kitchen has professionally installed granite tile, eat-in breakfast area for the whole family, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. There are many upgrades that please the eye. Enjoy a backyard ready for a barbecue and patio set and side RV parking.

Please Contact: Kelly Harrell 480-392-3036 or Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.com



(RLNE3911538)