Find more places like 1510 W Colter St Unit 3.
1510 W Colter St Unit 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1510 W Colter St Unit 3

1510 West Colter Street · No Longer Available
Location

1510 West Colter Street, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic mid-town property with lots of upgrades including over-sized tile flooring, custom paint, like new carpet, 2-car garage and large fenced backyard. Quiet neighborhood close to downtown, Uptown, Tempe & Scottsdale!! Water, sewer & trash included in rent. 2 pets under 35 lbs will be considered.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

