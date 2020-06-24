1510 W Colter St Unit 3

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic mid-town property with lots of upgrades including over-sized tile flooring, custom paint, like new carpet, 2-car garage and large fenced backyard. Quiet neighborhood close to downtown, Uptown, Tempe & Scottsdale!! Water, sewer & trash included in rent. 2 pets under 35 lbs will be considered.



Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.