1510 S. 82nd Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bdrom 2 Bath (83rd Ave & Buckeye) - 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Home on 83rd Ave and Buckeye. All vinyl plank flooring throughout. Carpet in ea. Bedroom. Large Great Room Floor plan and large Eat in Kitchen. Master Bathroom separate vanity with walk in closet and garden tub/ shower. Large Backyard with small covered patio. Has Washer/Dryer inside home. And 2 car garage. For viewing call Julie at 480-966-2170 or apply on www.sundialaz.com



NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 550. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum.



Security Deposit is $1000, Pet Fee $300 non-refundable (1 pet, breed restrictions apply). App Fee $20 ea resident over 18 yrs old.



Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason



(RLNE5421563)