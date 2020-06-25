15032 S 40th St

Amenities
Beautiful home available today! 3 bedrooms plus a den. Large, open kitchen connected to great room with fireplace. Living room, dining room, lots of storage, gorgeous backyard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Access to community pool too!
Rental terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
2.3% city rental tax
1.6% monthly admin fee
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
