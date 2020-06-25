All apartments in Phoenix
15032 S 40th St
15032 S 40th St

15032 South 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15032 South 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home available today! 3 bedrooms plus a den. Large, open kitchen connected to great room with fireplace. Living room, dining room, lots of storage, gorgeous backyard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Access to community pool too!

Rental terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.
2.3% city rental tax
1.6% monthly admin fee
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5700627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15032 S 40th St have any available units?
15032 S 40th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15032 S 40th St have?
Some of 15032 S 40th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15032 S 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
15032 S 40th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15032 S 40th St pet-friendly?
No, 15032 S 40th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15032 S 40th St offer parking?
No, 15032 S 40th St does not offer parking.
Does 15032 S 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15032 S 40th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15032 S 40th St have a pool?
Yes, 15032 S 40th St has a pool.
Does 15032 S 40th St have accessible units?
No, 15032 S 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15032 S 40th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15032 S 40th St does not have units with dishwashers.
