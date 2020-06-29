1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

You will feel like Royalty in this custom one-of-a kind home. From the moment you enter this property you are greeted by the grand entry. No detail was over looked-all the interior walls are beautifully finished in Venetian plaster, molding details and marble flooring throughout. If one word could describe this home, it would be ''luxurious''. Located in a very sought after community, which is centrally located to all the great amenities Phoenix has to offer. THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL! Set up an appointment and check it out!