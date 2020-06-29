All apartments in Phoenix
1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane

1502 West Port Au Prince Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1502 West Port Au Prince Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Coral Gables Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
You will feel like Royalty in this custom one-of-a kind home. From the moment you enter this property you are greeted by the grand entry. No detail was over looked-all the interior walls are beautifully finished in Venetian plaster, molding details and marble flooring throughout. If one word could describe this home, it would be ''luxurious''. Located in a very sought after community, which is centrally located to all the great amenities Phoenix has to offer. THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL! Set up an appointment and check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have any available units?
1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have?
Some of 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane offers parking.
Does 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane has a pool.
Does 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane has units with dishwashers.
