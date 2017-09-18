All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019

14808 North 36th Street

14808 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14808 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,352 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with white appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14808 North 36th Street have any available units?
14808 North 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14808 North 36th Street have?
Some of 14808 North 36th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14808 North 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14808 North 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14808 North 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14808 North 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 14808 North 36th Street offer parking?
No, 14808 North 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 14808 North 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14808 North 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14808 North 36th Street have a pool?
No, 14808 North 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 14808 North 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 14808 North 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14808 North 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14808 North 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

