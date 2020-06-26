All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:46 AM

14801 North 37th Place

14801 North 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14801 North 37th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14801 North 37th Place have any available units?
14801 North 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 14801 North 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14801 North 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14801 North 37th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14801 North 37th Place is pet friendly.
Does 14801 North 37th Place offer parking?
Yes, 14801 North 37th Place offers parking.
Does 14801 North 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14801 North 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14801 North 37th Place have a pool?
Yes, 14801 North 37th Place has a pool.
Does 14801 North 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 14801 North 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14801 North 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14801 North 37th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14801 North 37th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14801 North 37th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
