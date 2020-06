Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb&March) $9500/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $4300/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ Gorgeous 4 bedroom fully furnished house in the ideal Scottsdale location. Heated pool and spa in dreamy backyard with putting green, grill area, covered patio, and a fire pit. Plenty of places to relax in this vacation home.