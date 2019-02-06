1453 North 80th Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

Simply Gorgeous condo for rent! This home is in pristine condition. Single attached garage, 2 spacious bedrooms coupled with 2 bathrooms. Newer appliances in the kitchen and a washer/dryer is conveniently located in laundry room. Custom wood blinds and ceiling fans can be found throughout. A community park is conveniently located across the street. Additionally, there is a community swimming pool at this property. Water, Sewer and Trash is included!



*1-small Dog is acceptable up to 40-lbs. Subject to breed restrictions, pet deposit, pet fees and monthly pet rent.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2010



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,250.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.