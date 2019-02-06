All apartments in Phoenix
1453 North 80th Lane
Last updated February 12 2020 at 6:28 AM

1453 North 80th Lane

1453 North 80th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1453 North 80th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Simply Gorgeous condo for rent! This home is in pristine condition. Single attached garage, 2 spacious bedrooms coupled with 2 bathrooms. Newer appliances in the kitchen and a washer/dryer is conveniently located in laundry room. Custom wood blinds and ceiling fans can be found throughout. A community park is conveniently located across the street. Additionally, there is a community swimming pool at this property. Water, Sewer and Trash is included!

*1-small Dog is acceptable up to 40-lbs. Subject to breed restrictions, pet deposit, pet fees and monthly pet rent.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2010

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,250.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 North 80th Lane have any available units?
1453 North 80th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 North 80th Lane have?
Some of 1453 North 80th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 North 80th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1453 North 80th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 North 80th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1453 North 80th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1453 North 80th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1453 North 80th Lane offers parking.
Does 1453 North 80th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1453 North 80th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 North 80th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1453 North 80th Lane has a pool.
Does 1453 North 80th Lane have accessible units?
No, 1453 North 80th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 North 80th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 North 80th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

