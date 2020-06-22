All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive

1448 East Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1448 East Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Big, beautiful home in private and prestigious gated community of Stone Mountain Preserve! Home features an open floor plan, soaring vaulted ceilings, large family/great room, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and center island. The spacious entry opens to the living room and formal dining room. Huge Master Suite with oversized walk in closet, his and hers sinks, separate shower and garden tub and walk out balcony overlooking the mountain preserve. One bedroom and full bath on the main floor. 4 car tandem garage and RV gate, grassy backyard. Close to excellent schools, hiking trails, dining, shopping, and downtown. Easy access to Loop 101, I17 and US 51. This one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive have any available units?
1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive have?
Some of 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive offers parking.
Does 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive have a pool?
No, 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
