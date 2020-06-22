1448 E VILLA MARIA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Big, beautiful home in private and prestigious gated community of Stone Mountain Preserve! Home features an open floor plan, soaring vaulted ceilings, large family/great room, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and center island. The spacious entry opens to the living room and formal dining room. Huge Master Suite with oversized walk in closet, his and hers sinks, separate shower and garden tub and walk out balcony overlooking the mountain preserve. One bedroom and full bath on the main floor. 4 car tandem garage and RV gate, grassy backyard. Close to excellent schools, hiking trails, dining, shopping, and downtown. Easy access to Loop 101, I17 and US 51. This one is a must see!