Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Very nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story condo in the small community of ''Las Casas'' in north central Phoenix. Condo has nice size kitchen with all appliances and open view out to dining room. Tile and carpet throughout first floor, wood burning fireplace and half bathroom. This home features a double master bedrooms with each bedroom upstairs having its own private bathroom and large closets. Assigned covered parking space. Gated community pool with jacuzzi spa.