Amenities
14451 S. 43rd Place Available 03/13/19 Ahwatukee 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Level - R.S.V.P. Realty
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MARCH 13, 2019
1599 SqFt - 3 Bed/2 Bath: Single Level Home with Living Room and Family Room with Fireplace -. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Great Storage Space - Roman Tub in Master Batt, Master has Private Exit to Back Yard - Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, 2 Car Garage with Electric Opener, Easy Maintenance Desert Landscaping front and back, Mountain Park Ranch Community Pools and Community Tennis
INCLUDES: Range/Oven Dishwasher, Disposal Refrigerator, Built In Microwave, Washer/Dryer
DIRECTIONS: RAY Rd & 48th ST - West of I-10 on Ray, South on Ranch Circle South, East on Chuckwalla Canyon, North on 43rd Place to Property.
UTILITIES: SRP (Electric), City of Phoenix Water
SCHOOLS: Kyrene de la Esperanza, Kyrene Centennial, Mountain Point High
$1,475.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax Monthly
$1,475.00 Security Deposit ($425.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Fee Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Adult Over the Age of 18.
R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)
(RLNE4703582)