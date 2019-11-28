Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

14451 S. 43rd Place Available 03/13/19 Ahwatukee 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Level - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MARCH 13, 2019



1599 SqFt - 3 Bed/2 Bath: Single Level Home with Living Room and Family Room with Fireplace -. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Great Storage Space - Roman Tub in Master Batt, Master has Private Exit to Back Yard - Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, 2 Car Garage with Electric Opener, Easy Maintenance Desert Landscaping front and back, Mountain Park Ranch Community Pools and Community Tennis



INCLUDES: Range/Oven Dishwasher, Disposal Refrigerator, Built In Microwave, Washer/Dryer



DIRECTIONS: RAY Rd & 48th ST - West of I-10 on Ray, South on Ranch Circle South, East on Chuckwalla Canyon, North on 43rd Place to Property.



UTILITIES: SRP (Electric), City of Phoenix Water



SCHOOLS: Kyrene de la Esperanza, Kyrene Centennial, Mountain Point High



$1,475.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax Monthly

$1,475.00 Security Deposit ($425.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)

$20.00 Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Fee Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Adult Over the Age of 18.



(Pictures are from a previous listing)



