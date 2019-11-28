All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 14451 S. 43rd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14451 S. 43rd Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14451 S. 43rd Place

14451 South 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14451 South 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
14451 S. 43rd Place Available 03/13/19 Ahwatukee 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Level - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MARCH 13, 2019

1599 SqFt - 3 Bed/2 Bath: Single Level Home with Living Room and Family Room with Fireplace -. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Great Storage Space - Roman Tub in Master Batt, Master has Private Exit to Back Yard - Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, 2 Car Garage with Electric Opener, Easy Maintenance Desert Landscaping front and back, Mountain Park Ranch Community Pools and Community Tennis

INCLUDES: Range/Oven Dishwasher, Disposal Refrigerator, Built In Microwave, Washer/Dryer

DIRECTIONS: RAY Rd & 48th ST - West of I-10 on Ray, South on Ranch Circle South, East on Chuckwalla Canyon, North on 43rd Place to Property.

UTILITIES: SRP (Electric), City of Phoenix Water

SCHOOLS: Kyrene de la Esperanza, Kyrene Centennial, Mountain Point High

$1,475.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax Monthly
$1,475.00 Security Deposit ($425.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Fee Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Adult Over the Age of 18.

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE4703582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14451 S. 43rd Place have any available units?
14451 S. 43rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14451 S. 43rd Place have?
Some of 14451 S. 43rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14451 S. 43rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
14451 S. 43rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14451 S. 43rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 14451 S. 43rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14451 S. 43rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 14451 S. 43rd Place offers parking.
Does 14451 S. 43rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14451 S. 43rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14451 S. 43rd Place have a pool?
Yes, 14451 S. 43rd Place has a pool.
Does 14451 S. 43rd Place have accessible units?
No, 14451 S. 43rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14451 S. 43rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14451 S. 43rd Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College