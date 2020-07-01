All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM

1444 E. Culver St # 2

1444 East Culver Street · No Longer Available
Location

1444 East Culver Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great property in downtown Phoenix just minutes from restaurants, shopping, nightlife, etc. Absolutely immaculate inside with custom paint, stone fireplace, updated fixtures & vanities & black appliances. Master suite has walk-in closet with sliding barn style door. Private side yard & large backyard shared with one unit next door. Ready for immediate move in!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 E. Culver St # 2 have any available units?
1444 E. Culver St # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1444 E. Culver St # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1444 E. Culver St # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 E. Culver St # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1444 E. Culver St # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1444 E. Culver St # 2 offer parking?
No, 1444 E. Culver St # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1444 E. Culver St # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 E. Culver St # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 E. Culver St # 2 have a pool?
No, 1444 E. Culver St # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1444 E. Culver St # 2 have accessible units?
No, 1444 E. Culver St # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 E. Culver St # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 E. Culver St # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1444 E. Culver St # 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1444 E. Culver St # 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

