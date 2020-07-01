1444 E. Culver St # 2

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Great property in downtown Phoenix just minutes from restaurants, shopping, nightlife, etc. Absolutely immaculate inside with custom paint, stone fireplace, updated fixtures & vanities & black appliances. Master suite has walk-in closet with sliding barn style door. Private side yard & large backyard shared with one unit next door. Ready for immediate move in!

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.