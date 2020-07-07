All apartments in Phoenix
14436 N 67th Pl
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

14436 N 67th Pl

14436 North 67th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14436 North 67th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Scottsdale Lifestyle - Property Id: 265700

Scottsdale Lifestyle in the desirable community of Kierland. Fully Furnished Rental. Location, location, Location, just minutes from shopping, fine foods, bars, and restaurants. Home backs to great walking bath, and sides to Kierland Golf Course. Bright and airy floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Enjoy the wonderful Arizona Climate with spacious rear patio and low maintenance yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265700
Property Id 265700

(RLNE5718882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

