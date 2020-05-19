All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14426 N 37TH Street

14426 North 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14426 North 37th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom single story home with 2-car garage, over 1400 sq ft. Laminate and tile flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms. Updated showers and tub with new tile. Breakfast bar, large dining area, fully fenced backyard. Paradise Valley School District. Very convenient to SR 51 and 101, Paradise Valley Mall, Costco, Desert Ridge and plentiful dining/shopping options nearby. One Small dog or cat considered with additional deposit and $25 pet rent on a case by case basis for responsible pet parents. See documents tab for information about qualifications - Credit Check amount is Per Adult and is nonrefundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14426 N 37TH Street have any available units?
14426 N 37TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14426 N 37TH Street have?
Some of 14426 N 37TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14426 N 37TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14426 N 37TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14426 N 37TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14426 N 37TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 14426 N 37TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 14426 N 37TH Street offers parking.
Does 14426 N 37TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14426 N 37TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14426 N 37TH Street have a pool?
No, 14426 N 37TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 14426 N 37TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14426 N 37TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14426 N 37TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14426 N 37TH Street has units with dishwashers.
