14426 N 37TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom single story home with 2-car garage, over 1400 sq ft. Laminate and tile flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms. Updated showers and tub with new tile. Breakfast bar, large dining area, fully fenced backyard. Paradise Valley School District. Very convenient to SR 51 and 101, Paradise Valley Mall, Costco, Desert Ridge and plentiful dining/shopping options nearby. One Small dog or cat considered with additional deposit and $25 pet rent on a case by case basis for responsible pet parents. See documents tab for information about qualifications - Credit Check amount is Per Adult and is nonrefundable.