144 W VILLA MARIA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Check out this clean and move-in ready home! Popular split floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings and a perfectly placed dual sided brick fireplace makes you feel right at home! New tile floors, fresh new interior paint all throughout! Equipped with all appliances including washer & dryer! Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, and breakfast bar seating. All stainless steel appliances including; microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space, and ceiling fans in each room! Master suite has new dual vanities, walk-in closet and garden style tub. Plenty of closet space for storage and linens throughout the home. Spacious 2 car garage with attic space for extra storage. Built-in cabinets and countertops. Enjoy the beautiful backyard with mature vegetation, grass, and covered patio. Minutes to the I-17, Loop 101, I-10 & 51 Freeways. Close to a variety of shopping and restaurants such as; Fry's, Panera Bread, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, Dairy Queen, Sprout's, Ross, Safeway. Cactus View Elementary School is very close by.