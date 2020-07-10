All apartments in Phoenix
144 W VILLA MARIA Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

144 W VILLA MARIA Drive

144 West Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

144 West Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lobby
Check out this clean and move-in ready home! Popular split floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings and a perfectly placed dual sided brick fireplace makes you feel right at home! New tile floors, fresh new interior paint all throughout! Equipped with all appliances including washer & dryer! Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, and breakfast bar seating. All stainless steel appliances including; microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space, and ceiling fans in each room! Master suite has new dual vanities, walk-in closet and garden style tub. Plenty of closet space for storage and linens throughout the home. Spacious 2 car garage with attic space for extra storage. Built-in cabinets and countertops. Enjoy the beautiful backyard with mature vegetation, grass, and covered patio. Minutes to the I-17, Loop 101, I-10 & 51 Freeways. Close to a variety of shopping and restaurants such as; Fry's, Panera Bread, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, Dairy Queen, Sprout's, Ross, Safeway. Cactus View Elementary School is very close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive have any available units?
144 W VILLA MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive have?
Some of 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
144 W VILLA MARIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive offers parking.
Does 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive have a pool?
No, 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 W VILLA MARIA Drive has units with dishwashers.

