Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

- 14252 N 33RD AVE, Phoenix, AZ 85053



Subdivision: DEER VIEW



Beautiful multi-level home offering 4 bedrooms, den (possible 5TH bedroom) large living room with fireplace, updated kitchen with appliances and large backyard.NEW PAINT & Blinds inside. RV Gate, Easy access to the I-17 and central Phoenix!!



Cross Street: THUNDERBIRD AND N 33RD AVE Directions: North on 33RD AVE to the property.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4584442)