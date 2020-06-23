All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14252 N 33rd Ave

14252 N 33rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14252 N 33rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Deerview

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 14252 N 33RD AVE, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Subdivision: DEER VIEW

Beautiful multi-level home offering 4 bedrooms, den (possible 5TH bedroom) large living room with fireplace, updated kitchen with appliances and large backyard.NEW PAINT & Blinds inside. RV Gate, Easy access to the I-17 and central Phoenix!!

Cross Street: THUNDERBIRD AND N 33RD AVE Directions: North on 33RD AVE to the property.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4584442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

