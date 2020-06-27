All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue

1425 East Desert Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1425 East Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Nicely updated 2 bedrooms, 2 baths townhome in beautiful & quiet community. Includes refrigerator & full size washer & dryer. Both bedrooms upstairs but split and BOTH bedrooms have balcony, ceiling fan & walk in closets, two closets in master with fireplace. Lovely views overlooking pool & mountains. Living room has fireplace, wet bar & ceiling fan. Back patio off kitchen breakfast area with common area wash behind so no neighbors behind unit. Bath both upstairs & downstairs. Close to freeway 51 & to drive downtown. See this jewel before it is gone! Owner to approve small dog under 25 pounds per HOA. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue have any available units?
1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue have?
Some of 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College