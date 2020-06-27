1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Nicely updated 2 bedrooms, 2 baths townhome in beautiful & quiet community. Includes refrigerator & full size washer & dryer. Both bedrooms upstairs but split and BOTH bedrooms have balcony, ceiling fan & walk in closets, two closets in master with fireplace. Lovely views overlooking pool & mountains. Living room has fireplace, wet bar & ceiling fan. Back patio off kitchen breakfast area with common area wash behind so no neighbors behind unit. Bath both upstairs & downstairs. Close to freeway 51 & to drive downtown. See this jewel before it is gone! Owner to approve small dog under 25 pounds per HOA. No cats.