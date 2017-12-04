1423 E MILADA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spectacular former model home with many upgrades including gourmet kitchen, island with granite countertops, and a 42-inch built-in refrigerator! Large walk-in pantry with extra cupboards, a small fridge and a small sink. Nice backyard with large covered patio mountain views. Bedroom four is set up like a casita across from the second patio for privacy. Large laundry room with lots of storage & a sink for those tasks not meant for the kitchen. Split plan has master suite with bay window, separate shower and tub for relaxing. Home has upgraded tile, wood & carpet flooring throughout.