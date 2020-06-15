All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:06 AM

1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue

1411 East Orangewood Avenue · (480) 505-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1411 East Orangewood Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely Incredible location of this highly desirable private gated community! Beautifully updated & fully furnished. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home w/attached garage! Fantastic great room concept w/popular plank flooring & fireplace! Spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar & separate dining room. Split bedrooms w/nice master suite w/walk in closet! Large interior laundry w/full size washer/dryer! This one is completely furnished, move in ready & includes all bedding, linens,Tv's, etc! Water/trash is included in rent! Gated complex w/gorgeous grounds to include b-que's, heated pool & spa! Location is amazing! Biking & hiking trails near by as well as public transportation, shopping & amazing local restaurants! Quick access to 51 freeway, airport & all that downtown Phx offers!! Welcome home :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue have any available units?
1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue has a pool.
Does 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
