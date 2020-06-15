1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Absolutely Incredible location of this highly desirable private gated community! Beautifully updated & fully furnished. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home w/attached garage! Fantastic great room concept w/popular plank flooring & fireplace! Spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar & separate dining room. Split bedrooms w/nice master suite w/walk in closet! Large interior laundry w/full size washer/dryer! This one is completely furnished, move in ready & includes all bedding, linens,Tv's, etc! Water/trash is included in rent! Gated complex w/gorgeous grounds to include b-que's, heated pool & spa! Location is amazing! Biking & hiking trails near by as well as public transportation, shopping & amazing local restaurants! Quick access to 51 freeway, airport & all that downtown Phx offers!! Welcome home :)