1409 W Fremont Rd

Modern & New! - Gorgeous modern white kitchen with plenty of countertop space and eat in dining area with lots of natural lighting. New paint, new carpet and new exterior paint!! Large master suite with walk in closet. AMAZING green and spacious backyard with covered porch and gazebo perfect for entertaining.



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1395

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1395

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1395 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



