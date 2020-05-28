All apartments in Phoenix
1409 W Fremont Rd
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1409 W Fremont Rd

1409 West Fremont Road · No Longer Available
Location

1409 West Fremont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Modern & New! - Gorgeous modern white kitchen with plenty of countertop space and eat in dining area with lots of natural lighting. New paint, new carpet and new exterior paint!! Large master suite with walk in closet. AMAZING green and spacious backyard with covered porch and gazebo perfect for entertaining.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1395
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1395
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1395 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5608750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 W Fremont Rd have any available units?
1409 W Fremont Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 W Fremont Rd have?
Some of 1409 W Fremont Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 W Fremont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1409 W Fremont Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 W Fremont Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 W Fremont Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1409 W Fremont Rd offer parking?
No, 1409 W Fremont Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1409 W Fremont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 W Fremont Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 W Fremont Rd have a pool?
No, 1409 W Fremont Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1409 W Fremont Rd have accessible units?
No, 1409 W Fremont Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 W Fremont Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 W Fremont Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

