AMAZING VIEWS at the top of Moon Mountain in Moon Valley* Ultra private and secure 24 hour manned guard gate* These could be the best views in all of Phoenix! Single level 3800sf, 3 bed, 3 bath* 1.75 acre* Fresh paint & carpet* Custom Sonos sound system* Oversized 2 car garage* Split floorplan* If you are looking for views privacy and exclusivity you must see this home!