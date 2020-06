Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic REMODELED BEAUTY in the heart of Moon Valley. Totally remodeled inside and out. Pride of ownership abounds! 2 bedroom plus den/office space, large living room, gorgeous gourmet kitchen, dual pane windows, covered back patio and spacious back yard with brick pavers. Fabulous neighborhood and this one is right across from a lush green belt park area. This one will go fast! Good credit and dogs only please.