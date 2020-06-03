All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1401 East Puget Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

1401 East Puget Avenue

1401 East Puget Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1401 East Puget Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a STUNNING completely remodeled
2-bedroom 2 full bath town home located in the small quiet Brighton Heights community.
Kitchen comes with new beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Charming faux fireplace in living room.
Beautiful travertine flooring runs throughout the home and also outside on the patio. Both Bathrooms are remodeled with new shower, sinks, and jetted bath tub in master bathroom. Master bedroom has Ikea custom walk-in closet and a beautiful balcony overlooking our valley of the sun. This property is located right in front of the pool/jacuzzi for easy access.
This is a must see!!!
Water is included.
Washer and dryer is included but not warranted.
City of Phoenix rental tax is included in the rent above.
In addition to the rent there is 2.3% Phoenix Rental Tax.
Security deposit is one months rent plus 200 dollar
non-refundable lease administration fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 East Puget Avenue have any available units?
1401 East Puget Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 East Puget Avenue have?
Some of 1401 East Puget Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 East Puget Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1401 East Puget Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 East Puget Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1401 East Puget Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1401 East Puget Avenue offer parking?
No, 1401 East Puget Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1401 East Puget Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 East Puget Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 East Puget Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1401 East Puget Avenue has a pool.
Does 1401 East Puget Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1401 East Puget Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 East Puget Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 East Puget Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

