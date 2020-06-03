1401 East Puget Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This is a STUNNING completely remodeled

2-bedroom 2 full bath town home located in the small quiet Brighton Heights community.

Kitchen comes with new beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Charming faux fireplace in living room.

Beautiful travertine flooring runs throughout the home and also outside on the patio. Both Bathrooms are remodeled with new shower, sinks, and jetted bath tub in master bathroom. Master bedroom has Ikea custom walk-in closet and a beautiful balcony overlooking our valley of the sun. This property is located right in front of the pool/jacuzzi for easy access.

This is a must see!!!

Water is included.

Washer and dryer is included but not warranted.

City of Phoenix rental tax is included in the rent above.

In addition to the rent there is 2.3% Phoenix Rental Tax.

Security deposit is one months rent plus 200 dollar

non-refundable lease administration fee.

