14002 North 49th Avenue

Must See! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in Glendale. Spacious great room with vaulted ceilings. Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops. New wood plank style tile floors throughout. New carpet in bedrooms. 1 car garage with direct access inot unit. Beautiful community with pool and spa. Walking distance to ASU West. Close to shopping, entertainment and freeways.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



