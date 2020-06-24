All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 14002 North 49th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14002 North 49th Avenue
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:21 PM

14002 North 49th Avenue

14002 North 49th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14002 North 49th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85306

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Must See! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in Glendale. Spacious great room with vaulted ceilings. Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops. New wood plank style tile floors throughout. New carpet in bedrooms. 1 car garage with direct access inot unit. Beautiful community with pool and spa. Walking distance to ASU West. Close to shopping, entertainment and freeways.

Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2035515424
OR
Search for more available properties atÂ www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14002 North 49th Avenue have any available units?
14002 North 49th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14002 North 49th Avenue have?
Some of 14002 North 49th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14002 North 49th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14002 North 49th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14002 North 49th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14002 North 49th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14002 North 49th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14002 North 49th Avenue offers parking.
Does 14002 North 49th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14002 North 49th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14002 North 49th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14002 North 49th Avenue has a pool.
Does 14002 North 49th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14002 North 49th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14002 North 49th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14002 North 49th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College