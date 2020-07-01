All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 21 2020

13614 North 18th Avenue

Location

13614 North 18th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Moon Valley Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1635 if approved on or before Feb.28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $136 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1499.

A charming 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with tile floors and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13614 North 18th Avenue have any available units?
13614 North 18th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 13614 North 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13614 North 18th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13614 North 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13614 North 18th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13614 North 18th Avenue offer parking?
No, 13614 North 18th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13614 North 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13614 North 18th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13614 North 18th Avenue have a pool?
No, 13614 North 18th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13614 North 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13614 North 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13614 North 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13614 North 18th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13614 North 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13614 North 18th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

