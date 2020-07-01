13614 North 18th Avenue

Amenities

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1635 if approved on or before Feb.28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $136 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1499.



A charming 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with tile floors and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.