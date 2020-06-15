All apartments in Phoenix
1329 E Cinnabar Ave #6 21245090 - Location 042

1329 East Cinnabar Avenue · (602) 512-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1329 East Cinnabar Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1329 E Cinnabar Ave #6 21245090 - Location 042 · Avail. now

$1,232

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed 1 bath HOUSE Utilities Paid Sec 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: MOUNTAIN HOME TR

2 bed 1 bath HOUSE. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Complete remolded with an excellent unit mix with desert landscaping and plenty of parking. Low density! Lots of updates! hey will have all new paint, flooring, water heaters, hvac, and kitchens. SORRY NO PETS!!!

Cross Streets: Cave Creek & Mountain View Directions: North to Cinnabar, East to property.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4786006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

