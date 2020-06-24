All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1326 N CENTRAL Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

1326 N CENTRAL Avenue

1326 N Central Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1326 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Arguably the most highly upgraded, best designed & architecturally interesting loft in the entire Valley (a fan favorite of HGTV National Open House). This extravagant home is set between downtown & midtown Phoenix & around corner from Phoenix Art Museum, Hance Park, FOUND:RE Hotel & so much more & enjoys spectacular 4th & 5th floor views of the downtown Phoenix cityscape & glorious sunsets. Upgrades include sophisticated Snaidero designed kitchen w/Pininfarina cabinets, concrete & micro-polished stainless countertop & backsplash, 2x Miele cooktops (1 gas & 1 electric), Miele convection oven, Miele cappuccino/espresso machine, GE Monogram wine chiller, two full size refrigerators & walk in pantry. This top floor loft features a playful mix of industrial glue lam beams, polished steel.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue have any available units?
1326 N CENTRAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue have?
Some of 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1326 N CENTRAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue offer parking?
No, 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
