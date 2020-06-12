13226 N 20TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

NEW ROOF! HOME WITH STUNNING MOUNTAIN VIEWS! This is a MUST SEE for anyone looking in the North Phoenix area, located on one of the best lots in the subdivision that boasts mountain views. Privately fenced backyard with enclosed large patio! Popular split, wide-open floorplan, with master bed/bath on one side & 2 additional bedrooms & guest bath on the other. Spacious kitchen plenty of counter space & cabinets opens up the kitchen to a large family room with fireplace. Great room concept with Vaulted ceilings!! Prime Phoenix location surrounded by plenty of shopping & restaurants, with quick & easy access to the 51, I-17, & 101 freeways. Don't miss this one!