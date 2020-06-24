1321 West Sahuaro Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel courtyard

This beautiful 2BR 1BA apartment sits at the base of gorgeous hiking and biking trails. Quiet courtyard complex with upgrades throughout!



The exterior features self closing security doors, small rear patio area, and fruit trees on the property! Inside you'll find tile throughout,spacious bedrooms, stainless kitchen appliances, built in living room shelves! Rent includes use of community washer, storage shed and waster/sewer/trash service! *Month to Month Lease Only*



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150



Application Fee: $45



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee



Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.



Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.