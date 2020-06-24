All apartments in Phoenix
1321 West Sahuaro Drive
1321 West Sahuaro Drive

1321 West Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1321 West Sahuaro Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2BR 1BA apartment sits at the base of gorgeous hiking and biking trails. Quiet courtyard complex with upgrades throughout!

The exterior features self closing security doors, small rear patio area, and fruit trees on the property! Inside you'll find tile throughout,spacious bedrooms, stainless kitchen appliances, built in living room shelves! Rent includes use of community washer, storage shed and waster/sewer/trash service! *Month to Month Lease Only*

APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 West Sahuaro Drive have any available units?
1321 West Sahuaro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 West Sahuaro Drive have?
Some of 1321 West Sahuaro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 West Sahuaro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1321 West Sahuaro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 West Sahuaro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 West Sahuaro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1321 West Sahuaro Drive offer parking?
No, 1321 West Sahuaro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1321 West Sahuaro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 West Sahuaro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 West Sahuaro Drive have a pool?
No, 1321 West Sahuaro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1321 West Sahuaro Drive have accessible units?
No, 1321 West Sahuaro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 West Sahuaro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 West Sahuaro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
