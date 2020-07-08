All apartments in Phoenix
13032 N 30TH Place
13032 N 30TH Place

13032 North 30th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13032 North 30th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for move in June 1, 2020 or sooner. Clean and well maintained, this single family home is ready for move-in. Sweetwater Cove is a quiet neighborhood conveniently located at 32nd St/Sweetwater Ave. Close to the 51 freeway. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and open concept Great Room. Large kitchen with gas stove and gorgeous granite counters. Tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Split Master BR with ensuite bath and huge walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms share a bathroom. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and blinds throughout. Covered patio with grassy backyard and landscaped fruit trees and bushes. 2 car garage. Indoor laundry. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included. Close to restaurants and shops. Check out the photos...this property will not disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13032 N 30TH Place have any available units?
13032 N 30TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13032 N 30TH Place have?
Some of 13032 N 30TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13032 N 30TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
13032 N 30TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13032 N 30TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 13032 N 30TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13032 N 30TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 13032 N 30TH Place offers parking.
Does 13032 N 30TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13032 N 30TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13032 N 30TH Place have a pool?
No, 13032 N 30TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 13032 N 30TH Place have accessible units?
No, 13032 N 30TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13032 N 30TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13032 N 30TH Place has units with dishwashers.

