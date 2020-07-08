13032 N 30TH Place

Amenities

Ready for move in June 1, 2020 or sooner. Clean and well maintained, this single family home is ready for move-in. Sweetwater Cove is a quiet neighborhood conveniently located at 32nd St/Sweetwater Ave. Close to the 51 freeway. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and open concept Great Room. Large kitchen with gas stove and gorgeous granite counters. Tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Split Master BR with ensuite bath and huge walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms share a bathroom. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and blinds throughout. Covered patio with grassy backyard and landscaped fruit trees and bushes. 2 car garage. Indoor laundry. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included. Close to restaurants and shops. Check out the photos...this property will not disappoint.