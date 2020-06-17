1302 E GWEN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

You will love this beautifully appointed 5 bed / 3 bath home located in the highly sought after gated community of Dobbins Creek. The backyard is a true oasis with a stunning heated pool, hot tub, firepit and plenty of room to play. This home backs to a large park and sides to a wash, so you only have one neighbor. The long extended covered patio and north south exposure are added bonuses. This home is furnished with great designer furniture throughout along with two 65'' TVs. The kitchen is truly a chef's dream with white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances - including a gas range. There is a bedroom and full bath downstairs. The upstairs has an over-sized loft with plenty of room to enjoy movie nights. The master bedroom is fabulous with a newly remodeled spa-like master bath. The deep soaking tub is perfect for relaxing after a long day of hiking. The 3 additional bedrooms located upstairs are very large along with another full bath. There are two king beds and 3 queens all featuring Tuft & Needle or Casper Mattresses. The 3 car garage and the RV gate on the side the house are also added bonuses. This is a fantastic gated neighborhood located in the foothills of the South Mountain Preserve which boasts 51 miles of hiking and biking trails. 15 minutes to the airport. Great freeway access to all the major freeways. 15 minutes to Downtown Phoenix. Close two highly recognized award-winning golf courses. Call today!