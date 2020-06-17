All apartments in Phoenix
1302 E GWEN Street

1302 East Gwen Street · (480) 330-1554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1302 East Gwen Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Dobbins Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3727 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
You will love this beautifully appointed 5 bed / 3 bath home located in the highly sought after gated community of Dobbins Creek. The backyard is a true oasis with a stunning heated pool, hot tub, firepit and plenty of room to play. This home backs to a large park and sides to a wash, so you only have one neighbor. The long extended covered patio and north south exposure are added bonuses. This home is furnished with great designer furniture throughout along with two 65'' TVs. The kitchen is truly a chef's dream with white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances - including a gas range. There is a bedroom and full bath downstairs. The upstairs has an over-sized loft with plenty of room to enjoy movie nights. The master bedroom is fabulous with a newly remodeled spa-like master bath. The deep soaking tub is perfect for relaxing after a long day of hiking. The 3 additional bedrooms located upstairs are very large along with another full bath. There are two king beds and 3 queens all featuring Tuft & Needle or Casper Mattresses. The 3 car garage and the RV gate on the side the house are also added bonuses. This is a fantastic gated neighborhood located in the foothills of the South Mountain Preserve which boasts 51 miles of hiking and biking trails. 15 minutes to the airport. Great freeway access to all the major freeways. 15 minutes to Downtown Phoenix. Close two highly recognized award-winning golf courses. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 E GWEN Street have any available units?
1302 E GWEN Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 E GWEN Street have?
Some of 1302 E GWEN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 E GWEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1302 E GWEN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 E GWEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1302 E GWEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1302 E GWEN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1302 E GWEN Street does offer parking.
Does 1302 E GWEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 E GWEN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 E GWEN Street have a pool?
Yes, 1302 E GWEN Street has a pool.
Does 1302 E GWEN Street have accessible units?
No, 1302 E GWEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 E GWEN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 E GWEN Street has units with dishwashers.
