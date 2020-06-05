All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12827 N 68TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12827 N 68TH Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

12827 N 68TH Street

12827 North 68th Street · (602) 909-4894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12827 North 68th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$24,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This beautiful home recently underwent major renovations, and every room was remodeled to create a modern and updated look throughout. The furnishings match the new look, so the house is outfitted with brand-new decor, furniture and mattresses.Backyards don't get any better than this! The large yard is private, secluded and quiet thanks to mature plants and trees that create a desert oasis.This property also offers privacy and a large pool and spa. They can both be heated for an additional charge. Please inquire about pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12827 N 68TH Street have any available units?
12827 N 68TH Street has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12827 N 68TH Street have?
Some of 12827 N 68TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12827 N 68TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12827 N 68TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12827 N 68TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 12827 N 68TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12827 N 68TH Street offer parking?
No, 12827 N 68TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 12827 N 68TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12827 N 68TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12827 N 68TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 12827 N 68TH Street has a pool.
Does 12827 N 68TH Street have accessible units?
No, 12827 N 68TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12827 N 68TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12827 N 68TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12827 N 68TH Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity