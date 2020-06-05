12827 N 68TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

This beautiful home recently underwent major renovations, and every room was remodeled to create a modern and updated look throughout. The furnishings match the new look, so the house is outfitted with brand-new decor, furniture and mattresses.Backyards don't get any better than this! The large yard is private, secluded and quiet thanks to mature plants and trees that create a desert oasis.This property also offers privacy and a large pool and spa. They can both be heated for an additional charge. Please inquire about pricing.