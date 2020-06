Amenities

Over a 1/2 acre lot in the heart of Scottsdale. Conveniently located near freeway, shopping and dining. 5 bed, 2 bath home with remodeled kitchen, updated flooring,fireplace and split floor plan. Large covered patio, large diving pool and a courtyard. Fruit trees and privacy. No HOA! 2 car side entry garage attached to home. Owner just painted entire interior and added new plank flooring and new carpet through entire home.