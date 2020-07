Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Beautifully Updated Three Bedroom plus sunken Den. Wonderful back yard, long covered patio and gorgeous shade tree. All Appliances are included, and you will enjoy the tile floors, tile showers, large laundry room. Kitchen has granite counter tops, Breakfast Bar opens to Dining Area with French Doors to back patio. Carpeted Bedrooms, Blinds, and Ceiling Fans throughout. No HOA.